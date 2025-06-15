SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 313,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 626,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 918,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $74.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309,991 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,820,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 215.3% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 996,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,750,000 after purchasing an additional 680,261 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,800,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,344,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

