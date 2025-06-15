Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 663,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 262,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 111,262.5% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,194,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of OGN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 2.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Insider Activity at Organon & Co.

In other Organon & Co. news, insider Kirke Weaver bought 8,045 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,094.45. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,423.69. The trade was a 18.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel Karp bought 3,500 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 46,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,552.56. This represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 102,345 shares of company stock worth $902,430. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

