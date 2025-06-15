Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Trading Down 6.8% – Here’s What Happened

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 113,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 101,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SDHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $913.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Smith Douglas Homes had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $287.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Smith Douglas Homes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $110,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,682 shares in the company, valued at $474,860.18. This trade represents a 30.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Ervin Perdue III bought 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $125,445.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at $263,087.30. This represents a 91.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 35,252 shares of company stock worth $644,624. Company insiders own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 10.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 840,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 141,545 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 32.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,211,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,644,000 after buying an additional 298,227 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 80.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

