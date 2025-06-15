SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV) Short Interest Up 76.5% in May

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (NYSEARCA:ADIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 76.5% from the May 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Price Performance

ADIV opened at $17.25 on Friday. SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.66.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF Company Profile

The SmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF (ADIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC Pacific ex-Japan NR index. The fund actively invests in Asia Pacific companies expected to have an increase in dividends over time. ADIV was launched on Mar 31, 2006 and is managed by SmartETFs.

