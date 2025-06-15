Short Interest in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Drops By 49.3%

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the May 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Trading Down 0.6%

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 127,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,116. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $6.26.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The business also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

