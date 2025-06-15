Short Interest in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) Rises By 60.4%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 93,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 177.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of VEON by 84,690.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,938 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 783.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 407.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON Price Performance

VEON stock traded down $8.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,512. VEON has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEON ( NASDAQ:VEON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.53. VEON had a positive return on equity of 36.48% and a negative net margin of 81.71%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.00 million.

Separately, Benchmark raised their target price on VEON from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VEON

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.