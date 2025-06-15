Short Interest in SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX) Rises By 120.4%

SGI Enhanced Core ETF (NASDAQ:USDX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the May 15th total of 82,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 175,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of USDX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.67. The stock had a trading volume of 37,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,001. SGI Enhanced Core ETF has a 12 month low of $24.64 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.74.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a $0.0513 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th.

SGI Enhanced Core ETF Company Profile

The SGI Enhanced Core ETF (USDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund enhanced yield by actively managing a portfolio of high-yielding, ultra-short term fixed income instruments, while also employing a put-and-call options strategy. The fund seeks to generate additional income by selling short-term options.

