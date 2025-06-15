Short Interest in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE) Drops By 43.6%

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Europe ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $632,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 125,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 246,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 1.6%

FLEE stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

About Franklin FTSE Europe ETF

