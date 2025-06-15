Short Interest in BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Declines By 52.4%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BioNxt Solutions Stock Performance

BNXTF opened at $0.39 on Friday. BioNxt Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.81.

About BioNxt Solutions

BioNxt Solutions Inc engages in generation drug formulations and delivery system in Korea, Austria, Germany, and Switzerland. The company provides drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications. It offers point-of-care diagnostic, including covid-19 PCR diagnostic kit, a covid rapid test; peri-implantitis Oral Biosensor, allows early detection of infection associated with dental implants; and H1N1 (Swine Flu) and H5N1 (Avian Flu) oral biosensors for early detection of highly pathogenic influenza a strains.

