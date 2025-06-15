Short Interest in BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF) Declines By 52.4%

BioNxt Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNXTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BioNxt Solutions Stock Performance
BNXTF opened at $0.39 on Friday. BioNxt Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $45.62 million, a P/E ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.81.
About BioNxt Solutions
