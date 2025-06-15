Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Expands By 61.0%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 15th total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Aviva Stock Down 0.8%
OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Aviva has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $17.25.
About Aviva
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aviva
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Ouster Soars 27% as DoD Grants First 3D LiDAR Approval for Drones
Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.