Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Expands By 61.0%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a growth of 61.0% from the May 15th total of 62,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Aviva Stock Down 0.8%

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.83. Aviva has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $17.25.

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

