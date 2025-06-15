RHS Financial LLC Sells 10,702 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RHS Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,702 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

