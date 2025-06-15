Rachel Lam Sells 25,000 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) Director Rachel Lam sold 25,000 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $268,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,153.25. The trade was a 10.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Porch Group Stock Performance

PRCH stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. Porch Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 2.63.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $104.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.44 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Porch Group by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 505,660 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,511,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,224 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

