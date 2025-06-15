QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) Short Interest Down 43.8% in May

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the May 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.7 days.

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

Shares of QNTQF stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $7.72.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

About QinetiQ Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.