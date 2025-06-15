Promising Virtual Reality Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 14th

Meta Platforms, GameStop, Unity Software, Best Buy, and EPAM Systems are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute virtual reality hardware (like headsets) and software platforms for creating immersive digital experiences. They provide investors with exposure to the burgeoning VR industry, which spans gaming, education, healthcare, enterprise training and more. Performance of these stocks often hinges on technological breakthroughs, adoption rates and evolving consumer and business demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $682.87. 9,259,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,501,078. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $604.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $619.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

NYSE:GME traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 59,696,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,394,720. GameStop has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $35.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.20 and a beta of -0.69.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

NYSE U traded down $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,151,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,433,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

Best Buy (BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Best Buy stock traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339,708. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.67. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $103.71.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,787. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.72. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $138.15 and a 52 week high of $269.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96.

