Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the May 15th total of 134,900 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Procure Space ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of Procure Space ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 28,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,102. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.
Procure Space ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF
Procure Space ETF Company Profile
The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Procure Space ETF
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.