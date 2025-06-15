Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the May 15th total of 134,900 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Procure Space ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Procure Space ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 28,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,102. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Procure Space ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

