Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jun 15th, 2025

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFOGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a growth of 72.3% from the May 15th total of 134,900 shares. Currently, 10.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Procure Space ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Procure Space ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.87. 28,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,102. Procure Space ETF has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

Procure Space ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procure Space ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $779,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,605,000.

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

