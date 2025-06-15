Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (NYSEARCA:IG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 145.7% from the May 15th total of 7,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the first quarter worth about $828,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $958,000.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Trading Down 0.6%

IG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.49. 13,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,669. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49. Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $21.55.

Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Investment Grade Corporate Active ETF (IG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income by selecting investment-grade, USD-denominated bonds of any maturity. IG was launched on Apr 18, 2018 and is managed by Principal.

