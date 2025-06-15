Prentice Wealth Management LLC Buys 69 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 91.8% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 6,154 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $301.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.95 and its 200-day moving average is $302.97. The stock has a market cap of $215.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

