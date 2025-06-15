Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its stake in Adobe by 252.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.67.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $391.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $386.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.01 and a 12-month high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, with a total value of $507,754.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

