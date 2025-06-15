Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,710,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,504,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $145,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $316.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $212.12 and a 12-month high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.