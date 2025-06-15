Pinion Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,348 shares during the quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $91.01 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.44.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.