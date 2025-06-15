Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,955 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $184.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.34. The company has a market capitalization of $286.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.93 and a 12-month high of $185.16.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.