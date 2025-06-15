Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF) Shares Down 8% – Here’s Why

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:TLKMF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 8.0%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.16.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Get Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.