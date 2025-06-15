Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes $235,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $190.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.52. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.52 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $336.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

