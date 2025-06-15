Partners Wealth Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Partners Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $206.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.68.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

