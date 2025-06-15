Optas LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 54,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 14.0% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AZN opened at $74.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.93. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

