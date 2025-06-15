Optas LLC Grows Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Pinterest by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.7%

PINS stock opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 408,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $13,540,289.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,045.84. This trade represents a 98.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $1,005,089.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,649,551.60. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,177,104 shares of company stock worth $38,592,423 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

