Optas LLC Buys 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $4,800.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,388.37.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,298.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,639.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,098.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,942.15.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $20.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.89%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

