NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases Shares of 6,464 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DaVita by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $597,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $5,636,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $135.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.76 and a 12-month high of $179.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DVA. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DVA

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.