NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $445,005,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $376,209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 604.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,004,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,404,000 after buying an additional 1,719,614 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 234.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,117,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,900,000 after buying an additional 1,483,662 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 476.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 919,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,652,000 after buying an additional 759,873 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,372,009.60. This trade represents a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $80.89 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.25 and a 12 month high of $95.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.