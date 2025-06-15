NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 317 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,429.12. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $459.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.01 and a 52 week high of $491.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $395.62.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $423.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $477.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.91.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

