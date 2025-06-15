North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,985 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.7% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.1%

PEP stock opened at $130.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.