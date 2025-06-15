North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $819,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Starbucks by 49.7% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 524 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.96.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $93.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88. The stock has a market cap of $105.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.