North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $5.36 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,211,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,720,000 after acquiring an additional 709,903 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,161,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,091,000 after purchasing an additional 706,518 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth $45,177,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,141,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,351,000 after buying an additional 280,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $42,440,000.

Boot Barn Stock Down 3.7%

Boot Barn stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.17 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.88.

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $453.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.56 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $156.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Boot Barn from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 4,154 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total transaction of $645,282.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,078.08. The trade was a 66.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 2,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total value of $391,713.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,657.31. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

