New England Research & Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,636 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $14,799,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at $3,724,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,455,000 after purchasing an additional 398,826 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after purchasing an additional 307,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $15.04 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $41.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $430.63 million, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 0.95%. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is -164.71%.

Insider Activity at Columbus McKinnon

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Kathryn V. Bohl bought 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $50,713.81. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,467.88. This represents a 23.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,819 shares of company stock worth $79,634. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Further Reading

