Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Shares Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19. 188,903 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 306,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MYE. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MYE

Myers Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $548.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.86%.

Myers Industries announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,055,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 824.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 887,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 791,780 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $9,247,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,018,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,146,000 after buying an additional 631,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 805,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 513,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.