Morton Capital Management LLC CA Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of GS opened at $613.07 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $437.37 and a twelve month high of $672.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $568.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $583.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

