Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 606,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $84,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Solution LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1,811.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 56,587 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 53,627 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 197,956 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. SFM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.32.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $215.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

