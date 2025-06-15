Missouri Trust & Investment Co Sells 700 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co decreased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $189,930,000. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Dover Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

