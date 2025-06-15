Missouri Trust & Investment Co Raises Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 13,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SJNK opened at $25.13 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.31.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

