Missouri Trust & Investment Co Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 179.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,485 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

Halliburton Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of HAL opened at $23.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.45%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

