Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR) Shares Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Metsera, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.44 and last traded at $32.79. Approximately 210,943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 902,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTSR shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Metsera from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Metsera in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Metsera in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Metsera in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Metsera Trading Down 15.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39.

Metsera (NASDAQ:MTSR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Metsera in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Metsera during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metsera during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Metsera during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Metsera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000.

Metsera, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a next-generation injectable and oral nutrient stimulated hormone, or NuSH, analog peptides to treat obesity, overweight and related conditions. Its product pipeline includes MET-097i, MET-233, and MET-224o.

