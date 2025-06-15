McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $32,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,262,000. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,635,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $727.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $703.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $464.42 and a fifty-two week high of $732.99.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McKesson

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total value of $13,673,864.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,173,970.99. This trade represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total transaction of $244,807.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,148. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.