Massachusetts Wealth Management Has $797,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,353 shares in the company, valued at $20,498,830. This represents a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,904 shares of company stock valued at $4,665,124 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. KGI Securities raised shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.57.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.03%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

