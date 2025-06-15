Life Planning Partners Inc Raises Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,164 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 3.7% of Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Life Planning Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Able Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $103.88 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day moving average of $105.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

