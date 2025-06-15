Krilogy Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in CRH by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 195,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of CRH by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in CRH by 3.6% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 130,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CRH by 46.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

CRH Stock Down 2.9%

CRH stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $110.97.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. CRH had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that CRH plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

