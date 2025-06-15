John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHCB. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 326.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHCB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 6,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $22.20.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

