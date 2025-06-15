John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 147.5% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHCB. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,208,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 326.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 44,415 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $265,000.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:JHCB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 6,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,590. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $22.20.
John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF
The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.