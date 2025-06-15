iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 78.8% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. CX Institutional owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VEGI opened at $40.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $99.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52.

About iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (VEGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies that are sensitive to agricultural commodity prices. VEGI was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

