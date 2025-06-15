iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $41.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

