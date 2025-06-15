iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2025

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the May 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF opened at $41.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $96.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.