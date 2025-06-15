iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) Trading Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.36.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.