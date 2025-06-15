iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $599.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $569.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.09. The company has a market capitalization of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

